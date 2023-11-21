"Overrated" - WWE Hall of Famer shares harsh thoughts on Ronda Rousey

A WWE Hall of Famer didn't mince any words when she described Ronda Rousey's professional wrestling career.

Rousey officially became a WWE Superstar in 2017 before making her debut less than a year later at the 2018 Royal Rumble. She had her first match at WrestleMania 34, teaming up with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey's WWE tenure was less than three years in total, but she was a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion, one-time RAW Women's Champion, one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, and one-time Royal Rumble winner.

Despite her accomplishments, WWE Hall of Famer and former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff thinks that Rousey's career is overrated. Bischoff explained on his 83 Weeks podcast that he doesn't get the appeal Ronda has – at least in terms of wrestling.

"I think in terms of the professional wrestling industry, she's overrated," Bischoff said. "An obviously very accomplished mixed martial artist, very accomplished at judo, phenomenal athlete, but she never clicked for me in WWE, despite a push from the Gods." [H/T BodySlam.net]

Ronda Rousey's tenure with WWE ended at SummerSlam 2023 when she lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. Rousey seemingly retired from wrestling on October 11 before returning to the ring 15 days later on the independent circuit.

Ronda Rousey makes ROH debut

As mentioned above, Ronda Rousey came out of retirement late last month. She teamed up with Marina Shafir to take on Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick at a Lucha VaVoom event on October 26.

Rousey teamed up with Shafir again about a month later at Pro Wrestling Revolver's event called UNREAL. They faced off against Athena and Billie Starkz, with the match ending in a no-contest. She then appeared on ROH's tapings a day later for a rematch against Athena and Starkz.

Tony Khan clarified at the AEW Full Gear press conference that Rousey has not signed a contract, but they did discuss a potential partnership moving forward.

How would you describe Ronda Rousey's time with WWE?

