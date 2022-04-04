"Generational talent" - AEW star Mark Henry reacts to major WrestleMania 38 match

AEW star Mark Henry has hilariously reacted to Sami Zayn-Johnny Knoxville's "Anything Goes" match at WWE WrestleMania 38.

It's safe to say that while their match was no wrestling classic, Zayn and Knoxville hit it out of the park in terms of providing sheer entertainment for fans. Many of the latter's "Jackass" crew members made memorable appearances during the bout. At one point, Zayn was blindsided by a giant hand at the ringside, after which the tide turned fully in Knoxville's favor, culminating in his win.

A Twitter user recently shared an image of the spot and wrote that the giant hand was Mark Henry and Mae Young's son. The AEW star quickly took note of the tweet and responded by jokingly writing that he only produced "generational talent." Check out Mark Henry's tweet below:

"All I do is produce generational talent #Wrestlemania" tweeted

For those unaware, back in 1999, Mark Henry and Mae Young were involved in a controversial storyline where the latter was pregnant with the former's child. The storyline concluded in a head-scratching manner with the legendary female performer giving birth to a hand in a doctor's clinic.

AEW's Mark Henry revealed the storyline was Vince McMahon's idea

A couple of years back, Mark Henry opened up about the storyline's origins and whose idea was it to have a hand as his and Mae Young's baby. As expected, the AEW Rampage backstage presenter revealed that it was none other than Vince McMahon's idea, who booked it just because he found it hilarious.

“I still pick on Vince every time I see him. Are you ever going to tell me what the deal was with the hand? And he just starts laughing, ‘It’s a hand!’ Welcome to the world of pro-wrestling. Everything don’t make sense, but it’s entertaining as hell." said Mark Henry

The former WWE Champion left the global juggernaut for AEW last year, debuting at Double or Nothing 2021. Since then, Henry has worked as a broadcaster, interviewer, and coach for the promotion.

What do you make of Mark Henry's hilarious reaction to Sami Zayn-Johnny Knoxville's match? Sound off in the comments section below.

