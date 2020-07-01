Mark Henry reveals why Vince McMahon did the Mae Young giving birth to a hand story

The birthing of a hand storyline is something that no WWE fan can forget!

Mark Henry still doesn't understand why Vince McMahon did that to Mae Young.

Mark Henry and Mae Young enjoyed their time together

Mark Henry is one of Vince McMahon's faithful WWE Superstars who hasn't wrestled out of the WWE since he joined. Mark Henry entered the WWE back in 1996 and since then has been involved in many angles and has experimented a lot with his character. Of all the gimmicks and storylines that Henry has been in, one of the most memorable ones is when Mae Young was pregnant with his child.

Mark Henry explains why Vince McMahon booked a hand as Mae Young's child

Back when Mark Henry portrayed the "Sexual Chocolate" gimmick in the WWE, he was booked in a romantic storyline with veteran wrestler, Mae Young. Vince McMahon decided to take this angle up a notch when it was revealed that Mae Young was carrying Mark Henry's child. When the delivery date came, Mae Young gave birth to a hand in a doctor's clinic.

Mark Henry was a guest on Cris Van Vilet's show earlier. The World's Strongest Man spoke about his experiences in WWE, the fun times and how he is enjoying his time after the WWE. During the conversation, the infamous birthing of a hand storyline was brought up, and Mark Henry explained what was going on in Vince McMahon's mind at the time.

“I still pick on Vince every time I see him. Are you ever going to tell me what the deal was with the hand? And he just starts laughing, ‘It’s a hand!’ Welcome to the world of pro-wrestling. Everything don’t make sense, but it’s entertaining as hell. I don’t know what the plan was. I just go with the flow. I did think, why, I’m just curious, of all the things, why a hand? And Vince, he just bust out laughing every time I ask him. It’s the biggest ongoing joke, and I think that’s what it is. He just did it to entertain himself.” (h/t 411mania.com)

Mark Henry and Vince McMahon share a very special relationship. When Henry was a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skulls Sessions, he recalled an incident when he tore apart a WWE set to get an apology out of Vince McMahon.