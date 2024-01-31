AEW star Mark Henry's iconic WWE moment referenced in a surprising post

One of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry's most iconic moments was recently referenced on social media.

This was his fake retirement segment. In 2013, WWE Champion John Cena was in the ring with the World's Strongest Man, and it seemed he would announce his retirement. With tears in his eyes, Henry reflected on his career and even looked happy as he went back to his family, but this was all a ruse, and he attacked Cena moments later.

A thread on Twitter surfaced talking about an acting performance that changed your opinion of an actor or actress for the better. The WWE on Fox account replied with a photo of Mark Henry wearing the iconic Salmon-colored suit he wore for that fake retirement promo.

Mark Henry discusses one of the greatest Royal Rumble returns

Ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Mark Henry looked back at a memorable moment a few years back.

This was John Cena entering as number 30 in the 2008 Royal Rumble match, which was a shocking return. This came after reports that he wouldn't be cleared for the event because he was injured.

The World's Strongest Man looked back at the moment and how no one expected this to be the case:

"It would have to be when John Cena came back," Henry said. "Nobody was expecting John to come back because of [an] injury, and the Royal Rumble was headed toward Triple H winning, and everybody was like, 'Damn it, not again.'"

He mentioned how he was fortunate to be in the ring when it happened and his part in the whole thing.

"I was in the ring when his music hit, and was one of the last guys to go out," Henry continued. "The energy from the Garden — I can't even explain. ... It was shaking the whole building." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

The Royal Rumble match continues to be one of the most iconic events in wrestling history, as it seems that every year, another memorable moment gets added to the list.

