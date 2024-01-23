Mark Henry recalls being in the ring for a massive WWE star's Royal Rumble return: "It was shaking the whole building"

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently recalled a memorable Royal Rumble return during his time with the company.

The return in question was that of 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena, who was a surprise entrant in the 2008 Royal Rumble match. Cena was out with a torn pectoral muscle injury which was supposed to keep him out of action for a long time. However, The Franchise Player made his triumphant return in the Rumble match and made Madison Square Garden erupt.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry named John Cena's return as one of his favorite Rumble moments.

"It would have to be when John Cena came back," Henry said. "Nobody was expecting John to come back because of [an] injury, and the Royal Rumble was headed toward Triple H winning, and everybody was like, 'Damn it, not again.'"

Henry continued:

"I was in the ring when his music hit, and was one of the last guys to go out," Henry continued. "The energy from the Garden — I can't even explain. ... It was shaking the whole building." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Mark Henry opens up about locker room hate in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently spoke about the bad treatment he received in the locker room when he debuted for the Stamford-based promotion. After his incredible performance in the 1996 Summer Olympics, Mark Henry was signed by WWE.

Speaking on the Kurt Angle Show, The World's Strongest Man revealed why the locker room hated him after he recieved a ten-year contract from Vince McMahon.

"There was a lot of people that hated me for that. They f**king hated me, sorry for my language, man I went through it ... I helped make the world better for Kurt. There was points where people took liberties, like they knew they could get away with it in the framework of wrestling," Henry said. "They used to tell the black jokes, and bro I can't do it, you got me then, if you want to make me mad, you have me."

He added:

"I had a lot of injuries and I went through some stuff, but all of the pain and misery that I had at the beginning? It went away because I earned the respect of the boys. Every time I left and came back, I was better." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

The World's Strongest Man went on to have a great career in the Stamford-based promotion. Henry is a former World Heavyweight Champion, ECW World Champion, and a former European Champion. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

What is your favorite moment of Mark Henry's career? Let us know in the comments below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.