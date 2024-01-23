John Cena pays tribute to 20-time WWE champion ahead of Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Superstar John Cena recently took to social media to pay tribute to a 20-time champion ahead of his major match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The name in question is Randy Orton.

Cena and Orton have one of the richest histories in World Wrestling Entertainment together. The duo started their WWE careers in 2000 on the company's then-developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. The Cenation Leader and The Viper debuted on the main roster in 2002 and became household names in the Stamford-based promotion.

John Cena and Randy Orton have wrestled against each other in several matches throughout their careers and have even teamed up in a few. However, Cena has now transitioned into a Hollywood star, while Orton is still performing at the highest level in WWE.

The 16-time World Champion is known for uploading cryptic posts on his social media handles. It was the same case again as he uploaded a picture of Randy Orton holding the WWE Championship without any caption on his Instagram handle.

You can check out John Cena's Instagram post below:

What does WWE has in store for The Cenation Leader and The Apex Predator remains to be seen.

Randy Orton said he wants to face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania

While speaking on a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Randy Orton talked about winning the world championship again. The Viper revealed that he wanted to face John Cena in a dream match at WrestleMania with the title on the line.

"A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I'm fighting Cena, at WrestleMania, for the title," Randy Orton said.

Orton is set to lock horns against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns in a Fatal Four-Way Match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The Viper is one of the most decorated wrestlers and has won a whopping 14 World Championships already, so he might be the favorite to dethrone Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble. What the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Orton's future remains to be seen.

Do you want to see a dream match between John Cena and Randy Orton for the title at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.