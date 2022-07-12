"Never change" - WWE legend blasts AEW star Christian Cage, terms him "selfish"

Matt Hardy recently slammed his fellow AEW star, Christian Cage, following the latter's brutal attack on him during last week's episode of Dynamite.

Captain Charisma turned heel a few weeks ago after assaulting his former Jurassic Express stablemate, Jungle Boy. The former AEW Tag Team Champion's close associate and long-time friend, Luchasaurus, also soon embraced the dark side and joined forces with Christian Cage.

During last Wednesday's Dynamite, Matt Hardy interrupted Cage and Luchasarus' promo, resulting in the heel duo launching a two-one-one attack. A few hours back, Hardy responded to the beatdown clip, writing that Cage has always been a "selfish" and "egomaniacal" person.

Check out the former world champion's explicit tweet in the link here:

"Christian Cage has always been a selfish, egomaniacal Hole of the A**. Some things never change," tweeted Matt Hardy.

It'll be interesting to see if there will be a follow-up to the angle from Dynamite, with Hardy seeking vengeance against the attack. Considering Christian Cage also name-dropped Jeff Hardy during the segment, there's a chance this could lead to a match pitting The Hardy Boyz against Cage and Luchasaurus.

Bully Ray recently praised Christian Cage's work in AEW

The former WWE Tag Team Champion recently opened up about Cage's ongoing storyline with Jungle Boy, where he has taken several potshots at the 25-year-old's family and late father, Luke Perry.

Bully Ray feels that since pro wrestling is like any other long-running television soap opera, any kind of "verbiage" is acceptable, given both parties involved are comfortable.

"This is sports entertainment. This is pro wrestling. This is no different than Hollywood or soap operas or anything like that. If all parties involved are cool with the verbage, then so be it," said Bully Ray.

Dandy Orton @TheShiniestDan2 Christian Cage really making sure that people remember what it means to actually be a Heel.

Christian Cage really making sure that people remember what it means to actually be a Heel.https://t.co/HGDfDnHE6l

Jungle Boy is currently out of action due to an undisclosed injury. However, it's safe to assume that once he's back, his feud with Christian Cage would quickly become one of the most marquee angles in AEW owing to its personal nature.

