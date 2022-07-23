"Biggest representative of AEW" - Matt Hardy gives his honest take on former world champion's imminent return to Tony Khan's promotion    

Matt Hardy believes that Kenny Omega returning to the active AEW scene will be a game-changer for Tony Khan's promotion.

The All Elite roster has suffered several casualties lately, owing to wrestlers being injured in and out of the ring. Major players like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole are currently out of action, which undeniably affects the quality of the programming.

In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE star stated that Kenny Omega's return would be a "huge boost" to the promotion. Matt Hardy also admitted that although the Cleaner did a lot of unorthodox acts, he is definitely one of the best wrestlers in the world at present.

“Kenny Omega, in a lot of ways, is like the biggest representative of AEW,” Hardy said. “Kenny is a very, very special performer, you know, and he’s one of those guy, like the Bucks, that’s very polarizing because he did a lot of comedy, he did a lot of schtick stuff back in the day, but he can go and he’s absolutely one of the best wrestlers in the world … I think Kenny Omega returning to AEW is going to be a huge boost to AEW.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow With the news of Kenny Omega returning to in ring action. Here is a 105 second Omega DDT Highlight - DDT (2008-14) With the news of Kenny Omega returning to in ring action. Here is a 105 second Omega DDT Highlight - DDT (2008-14) https://t.co/MaO0qsXuok

As of now, it remains to be seen how quickly the injured stars can get back in action.

Kenny Omega is reportedly going to return to AEW soon

Recent reports suggest that the Cleaner may be gearing up for a big return sooner rather than later.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the upcoming All-Out pay-per-view is possibly the targeted date of return for the former World Champion.

“He’s hoping to be at All Out, but it’s too soon to say that he will or he won’t. It’s not… he’s hoping for it. That’s kind of the target right now. The Chicago show is a target for that, I think it’s the target for Punk, but I don’t think that either of them are sure things."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#AEW Reportedly, the plan is for Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to compete in a 6 Man Tag Team Match at All Out! #AEW Dynamite #KennyOmega Reportedly, the plan is for Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to compete in a 6 Man Tag Team Match at All Out!#AEW #AEWDynamite #KennyOmega https://t.co/PQivCyYBUx

Fans will have to stay tuned to see when Kenny Omega will get back into the ring after his extended hiatus.

