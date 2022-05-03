AEW star Matt Hardy heaps praise on former WWE Champion  

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to shower praise on legendary wrestler Ric Flair. The former WWE Superstar lauded the various attributes that made The Nature Boy so successful.

The 16-time World Champion has been a part of the wrestling business for the better part of 50 years. He has won multiple titles across various promotions and has been a part of some of wrestling's most successful rivalries.

The former ECW champion had tweeted about Flair, appreciating him and calling him the greatest of all time, but his opinion was questioned by a fan. He asked Hardy how Nature Boy could be considered the greatest if he had the same match every time.

The multi-time tag team champion replied to the fan, stating that work rate was not as important in the old era and that Flair was a big money draw.

"Flair drew the most $$$ for a couple of decades, making him big box office. Promoters wanted & loved him as champ. His persona sold tickets. He could work with any style wrestler, big or small. Workrate wasn’t the priority in his era, drawing was & he drew. His longevity is epic."

Ric Flair's ability to change with the times is what has kept him relevant to this day. The Nature Boy has indeed proven to be the blueprint of a successful wrestler.

Matt Hardy wasn't the only AEW star to post about Ric Flair recently

AEW star Dustin Rhodes also recently posted something interesting about the two-time WWE Hall of Famer. He put up an old and almost unrecognizable photo of Flair on his Twitter and asked his followers to guess who it was.

The photo seems to be from the 1970s when The Nature Boy character had not yet taken birth.

"Can you guess who this legend is?" Dustin Rhodes captioned the photo.

Flair has taken a step back as of late. He has his own podcast where he shares his thoughts on the current product.

What has been your favorite moment of The Nature Boy's career? Sound off in the comments!

