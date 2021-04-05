Matt Hardy is optimistic about a possible Hardy Boyz reunion

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to reveal his optimism about a possible The Hardy Boyz reunion.

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy, known as The Hardy Boyz, are among the most decorated tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. They've won the WWE Tag Team Championships nine times. Apart from WWE, they achieved considerable success in WCW, IMPACT Wrestling, and other professional wrestling promotions.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked Matt if he and Jeff Hardy would ever reunite as a tag team. Hardy responded in affirmative, saying they would like to end their careers just as they had begun, as a tag team.

Yes, I think so. I feel pretty good about stating we’d both like to end our careers like we started, together as a tag team. https://t.co/4CXjTpzLAG — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 5, 2021

Despite Matt Hardy stating he would like to reteam with his brother to retire from in-ring action together, their career paths are currently in different directions.

Jeff Hardy is currently performing on WWE RAW and lacks creative direction, while Matt is in a much better position at AEW. Jeff has around two years left on his WWE contract, according to a 2020 report, thus making their reunion unlikely for the foreseeable future.

Matt Hardy's successful AEW career so far

Matt Hardy debuted for AEW in March 2020 with the Broken Hardy gimmick. While that gimmick didn't work well without a live audience, Hardy still performed exceptionally well with the tools he had at his disposal.

In recent months, Hardy has feuded with Adam Page and brought back the "Big Money Matt" gimmick from his IMPACT Wrestling days. He's currently eyeing the TNT Championship held by Darby Allin. A showdown between the two would surely be a thrilling contest.

