"ONE MORE FOR THE GOOD GUYS!" - AEW star Matt Hardy responds to a survey hailing them as best tag team

AEW star Matt Hardy shared his feelings over a poll that acclaimed him and Jeff Hardy (The Hardys) as the best tag team in wrestling. They prevailed over The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley) and Edge & Christian.

The three tag teams were pioneers for the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches in WWE in the early 2000s. They competed against each other at WrestleMania 2000 and WrestleMania X-Seven for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

On Twitter, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful organized a survey on his page. The majority of the responders chose The Hardy Boyz (currently The Hardys) with 56.6% votes going in their favor.

Matt then expressed his elation over the survey by penning a tweet saying that it was a win for the good guys.

"HEY YO.. SURVEY SAYS.. ONE MORE FOR THE GOOD GUYS!," Hardy wrote.

Ric Flair recently praised The Hardys after a match on AEW

16-time world champion Ric Flair also heaped praise on The Hardys after their last match on AEW Dynamite on April 6th.

The brothers faced off against Andrade Family Office's The Butcher and The Blade. After a back-and-forth contest, Jeff executed a Swanton Bomb on The Blade from the apex of the ladder.

This prompted The Nature Boy to take to Twitter to share his reaction to the bout. He had nothing but admiration for the AEW tag team, saying that they were the 'greatest.'

Matt recently teased a potential challenge for the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Tag Team Titles. Winning the NJPW Tag Team Titles will not only add to their collection but also enhance their legacy. It remains to be seen whether a match for the titles will be on the cards at the AEW-NJPW Forbidden Door Supershow.

