"Always and forever" – Ric Flair declares top AEW tag team the greatest of all time

Ric Flair expressed his appreciation to The Hardys.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 07, 2022 04:10 PM IST
News

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair expressed his appreciation for the current AEW tag team, The Hardys, by hailing them as the best duo in the business.

It came after Matt & Jeff Hardy's win earlier in a Tables Match against The Butcher & The Blade of Andrade Family Office (AFO). Both teams laid their bodies on the line in a match that featured gruesome bumps and death-defying moves.

Towards the end, The Hardys set up two tables just beside a ladder, and Matt quickly picked up The Blade and laid him on the tables. Jeff hit a devastating Swanton Bomb from the top of the ladder onto The Blade to win the match.

Flair later bestowed The Hardys as the greatest tag team of all time. He showed his respect for the brothers in the following tweet:

ALWAYS AND FOREVER!! The GREATEST- The Hardys @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND! #AEWDynamite

You can check out the full results of Dynamite here.

Ric Flair was excited about Jeff Hardy in AEW

Ric Flair previously expressed his excitement that Jeff would wrestle in AEW. However, The Nature Boy reiterated that AEW should make The Charismatic Enigma a singles star.

Speaking on the Wooooo Nation podcast, the 16-time world champion said AEW should insert Jeff into a position where he could instantly showcase his prowess:

"You bring in Jeff Hardy, you bring in a main eventer from day one. He should never even have a preliminary match...Jeff is not a guy you come and bring along slowly. He's a star. Day One he walks out of the door, the roof blows off. Put him in a match where he can demonstrate how good he is and then give him a win over a top guy right away."
Jeff Hardy never disappoints @rasslin https://t.co/t9rfRF6O2u
Also Read Article Continues below

The Hardys are undefeated as a tag team in AEW, all against AFO associates. Their rivalry with the group is far from over, and it'll be interesting to see what's in store in the already intense feud.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
