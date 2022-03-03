"You bring in a main eventer"- Ric Flair wants Tony Khan to maximize three-time WWE Champion's debut in AEW

With rumors of Jeff Hardy potentially signing with AEW running rampant, it's almost certain that the fan-favorite star will have a new wrestling home soon.

Interestingly, the Charismatic Enigma has fueled those speculations by revealing that he'll be joining All Elite Wrestling.

Ric Flair is among those looking forward to seeing Hardy's next step in the pro wrestling world. While speaking on the Wooooo Nation podcast, The Nature Boy praised Jeff Hardy, saying that he believes the latter would be better off debuting as a solo star in AEW:

"In my mind, Jeff Hardy is one of the top, still one of the top stars in the business. (..) I bring Jeff as a single right now rather than put him with Matt and get a little big run out of Jeff with singles then you can put them back together, or you can turn them. I mean, Jeff is a very very talented young man," Flair said. (14:15 onwards)

Flair added that the Charismatic Enigma should be positioned to showcase his potential upon his arrival rather than going through preliminary matches:

"You bring in Jeff Hardy, you bring in a main eventer from day one. He should never even have a preliminary match.(..) Jeff is not a guy you come and bring along slowly. He's a star. Day One he walks out of the door, the roof blows off. Put him in a match where he can demonstrate how good he is and then give him a win over a top guy right away."

Jeff Hardy is unlikely to debut at AEW Revolution 2022

While Jeff signing with AEW appears to be all but confirmed, he's unlikely to debut before the Revolution pay-per-view. The 44-year-old's non-compete clause will expire on 9 March, precisely three days after the mega event.

Dave Meltzer also provided a pleasing update for fans, noting that - "Jeff Hardy should be in relatively soon." With all that said, it will be interesting to see whether The Legend Thriller debuts alongside his brother Matt to reform The Hardy Boyz or appears as a solo star.

