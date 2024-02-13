AEW star Matt Hardy says he was "shocked" by top executive suddenly being fired

AEW star Matt Hardy has seen it all when it comes to this business, but even he was left shocked at a recent major departure from the world of pro wrestling.

TNA parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment announced this past week that they have let go of longtime employee/talent Scott D'Amore. The former Team Canada member spent close to 20 years with the company and was working as TNA President at the time of his departure. D'Amore recently led the company's big re-brand from Impact back to TNA.

The new TNA President was confirmed, and it was revealed that the departure of D'Amore is part of a plan to help the brand in the long run. Speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion admitted that he was surprised by D'Amore's sudden release.

"I was shocked. It definitely caught me by surprise," he said.

Hardy added that the company went through a lot of turmoil between when he and his brother left in 2017, the return of Jeff Jarrett, and D'Amore's eventual promotion to the top of creative. Matt went on to praise D'Amore for his ability to make a difference when it was needed the most.

"More than anyone, Scott D'Amore was the guy who stepped the f**k up, took charge, and he made TNA into something that was a credible product again. He had people interested in it, and there was great intrigue when TNA returned; they had a great event that night. There was a lot of buzz around TNA," he said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Matt's last match for TNA came on January 8, 2017. He defeated Drew McIntyre that night at the One Night Only taping for Rivals 2017.

The last TNA tag team match for The Hardys came that same night as they retained the World Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat at the Genesis 2017 tapings. Matt and "Brother Nero" Jeff Hardy defeated Abyss and Crazzy Steve that night, plus the team of Bram and Eddie Kingston.

Could Scott D'Amore be a good fit for AEW?

Scott D'Amore has decades of pro wrestling experience, and his TNA release came as a major surprise to fans and workers. It remains to be seen what D'Amore has plans for, but it should be easy for him to land a job as he's well-known within WWE and AEW.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE and TNA star Matt Morgan said he thinks the former TNA President would be a great fit for Tony Khan and AEW.

Morgan noted that WWE likely does not need someone such as D'Amore right now. However, he thinks the former TNA President would be a much bigger help to the All Elite brand.

"I honestly think he could be a hell of a bigger help to AEW. AEW, because WWE's set, their creative... you guys tell me, not saying that they are perfect, but guys this is the most perfect I have seen creative in quite a many year – decades even, I would argue. I mean you gotta to be honest, right? We all been drawn with all these different storylines, not just kind of, but massively. They have done a great job. Hunter, I am sorry, has done a great job. So I don't think they need someone like Scott at the moment," he said. [From 28:35-29:13]

Sources have reported that D'Amore and Anthem officials could not agree on the future direction of TNA. The departure was believed to be a sudden decision, and several wrestlers took to social media in support of D'Amore.

What do you think of Scott D'Amore's job in TNA? Do you think he should join WWE or AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE