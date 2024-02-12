Matt Morgan thinks 49-year-old released star would be a perfect fit for AEW

Tony Khan's AEW has always been on the lookout for not only the most remarkable in-ring talent, but also the management talent that uses their expertise to present the best possible wrestling show. Former WWE star Matt Morgan has suggested that wrestling veteran Scott D'Amore could be an excellent fit for them.

During a recent edition of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt was asked about where Scott could be working next in the business after his exit from TNA Wrestling. Morgan immediately claimed that he would prove to be a much bigger asset for Tony Khan's company than the global juggernaut, WWE. Moreover, looking at their current creative structure with WWE CCO Triple H at the helm, he believed that WWE did not require someone like Scott D'Amore at the moment.

"I honestly think he could be a hell of a bigger help to AEW, AEW because WWE's set, their creative... you guys tell me, not saying that they are perfect, but guys this is the most perfect I have seen creative quite a many year, decades even, I would argue. I mean you gotta to be honest, right? We all been drawn with all these different storylines, not just kind of, but massively they have done a great job, Hunter, I am sorry, has done a great job. So I don't think they need someone like Scott at the moment." [28:35-29:13]

Scott D'Amore could become an asset to AEW after his firing from TNA

Scott D'Amore had been a part of the TNA Wrestling for a long time and served as a major driving force in the company's success. However, he was fired by their parent company, Anthem Sports.

Multiple reports have indicated that the management and D'Amore were not able to agree on the direction of the company going forward.

However, that gives the opening for Tony Khan to bring someone with the experience of Scott, as Matt Morgan rightly said, who could work hand in hand with his current managerial staff like his own former co-worker, Jeff Jarrett.

With D'Amore's next destination unknown at the moment, fans will have to wait and see what the former TNA President chooses to do in the future.

