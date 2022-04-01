"My favorite Swanton EVAH" - Matt Hardy takes a dig at AEW star

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to take a dig at his former protege and one-half of Private Party, Marq Quen. Hardy claimed that the Swanton his brother Jeff Hardy hit on Quen on Dynamite was his favorite.

This week's Dynamite was headlined by an epic grudge match between Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo. After an action-packed encounter, the latter defeated the former TNT Champion.

After the bout, Darby and Sting were assaulted by the Andrade Family Office, but The Hardys rushed to save them. Jeff Hardy took out Marq Quen with a Swanton Bomb during this encounter.

After the sho, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to add insult to injury, claiming that this was his favorite Swanton bomb ever.

"My favorite Swanton EVAH - Couldn’t have happened to a better guy!"

The Hardys will face The Butcher, and The Blade in a Tables Match on AEW Dynamite

The Hardys will continue their feud with the Andrade Family Office on next week's edition of Dynamite. They will take on The Butcher and The Blade in a Tables Match.

The Hardys have been on a roll ever since Jeff Hardy made his All Elite debut. They beat Private Party in tag team action and then joined Darby Allin and Sting to beat the Andrade Family Office in a Tornado tag match. They also evened the odds against the AFO this week, helping out Sting and Darby.

The last time a Hardy boy was in a table match in AEW was when Matt Hardy fought Sammy Guevara. The return of this stipulation is bound to drive up excitement for the fans, given how many incredible moments the Hardys have created with tables.

