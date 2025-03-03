AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) shows off a new look

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 03, 2025 09:54 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is among AEW's top names (Image source: Mercedes on X)

Current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) recently shared some pictures on social media showing off her new look. The CEO has been away from the ring following Grand Slam: Australia, which took place last month.

Mercedes Mone successfully retained her TBS Title by defeating Harley Cameron in her last match. Besides being one of the top women's wrestlers in the world today, Mone has a huge fan following on social media handles. She likes to keep her followers updated about her professional and personal lives.

On her Instagram handle, The CEO shared a couple of pictures of herself sporting curly hair. You can view her new hairdo in the photos below.

It will be interesting to see whether The CEO will showcase her new hairdo on AEW programming. She is currently feuding with Momo Watanabe. For those unaware, Watanabe stole Mone's TBS Title on last week's Dynamite.

Mercedes Mone is optimistic about a big return

During her time in WWE, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) starred in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. During a recent interview with Katee Sachoff, The CEO was asked about the series. Mone disclosed that while there haven't been any talks about her return to the program as of now, she hoped to be back one day.

“I would love to come back if given the opportunity but there hasn’t been any talks thus far because the magic of Disney, you got to keep everything super [quiet]. I don’t know what’s in the works with The Mandalorian, but I definitely hope to be back one day.”
Mone and Momo Watanabe are likely to lock horns for the TBS Title soon. It remains to be seen when Mone vs. Watanabe will be made official.

Do you wish to see Mone return in Star Wars: The Mandalorian? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Edited by Pratik Singh
