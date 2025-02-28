"I definitely hope to be back one day" - Mercedes Mone gives major update on her future

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has been a mainstream star since moving to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The CEO recently revealed she hopes to get back on The Mandalorian show.

In season two and three of The Mandalorian, AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone appeared as Koska Reeves. The show has been a hit on Disney+ and is ranked as the most-watched series in the history of the platform. It seems like Mone has some great interest in returning to The Mandalorian.

In an interview with Katee Sachoff, Mercedes Mone said she would love to return to the show but there haven't been any talks with Disney. Mone hopes to come back to the series one day.

“I would love to come back if given the opportunity but there hasn’t been any talks thus far because the magic of Disney, you got to keep everything super [quiet]. I don’t know what’s in the works with The Mandalorian, but I definitely hope to be back one day.” H/T:[Fightful]

Jonathan Coachman slams AEW star Mercedes Mone

The CEO recently shared her passion for professional wrestling in an interview with Katee Sackhoff.

However while speaking in a recent edition of The Coach and Bro show, Jonathan Coachman slammed Mone for giving dramatic interviews and advised her to prove her passion by improving her in-ring skills and mic work.

"And I'm sure that she was really crying. But it's the message. 'I wish fans can understand.' Then show us! Go back and practice your in-ring work so that you're not having bad matches. Go work on your skill level on your mic so that you're not saying the same things so now people tune out. They don't want to work on their craft, but they say wrestling is everything to them... is that too much to ask for a seven figure superstar?," said Coachman. [From 44:21 to 45:26]

We will have to wait and see if Mercedes Mone fires back at Jonathan Coachman's comments.

