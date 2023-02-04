AEW star Mike Bennett provides family update ahead of Maria Kanellis' surgery

AEW star Mike Bennett recently took to Twitter to post pictures of his family before his wife Maria Kanellis' upcoming surgery.

Bennett has previously been a part of the WWE roster, apart from working for a number of other Promotions around the world. Alongside his wife, he has feuded with a number of top stars during his career, including Sami Zayn. However, the couple were released from the brand in 2020 due to budget cuts.

Bennett and Maria Kanellis joined Tony Khan's roster last year alongside Matt Taven, naming their faction the Kingdom and attacking FTR. However, the group has not been featured much in the past couple of weeks.

Kanellis is scheduled to undergo thyroid surgery soon. Her husband recently took to Twitter to post an inspirational message:

"Mama has thyroid surgery. Carver turns 3 today. Freddie is doing a Pom Dance at the High School Basketball game tonight. We will tackle today like we tackle everything…as a family."

The AEW star has spoken highly about his time in WWE

Mike Bennett apparently had a learning experience in WWE before he was released from the Promotion.

In an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, Bennett stated how his stint in the Stamford-based Promotion had enabled him to learn new things about his job. He also spoke about the knowledge he gained from seeing the corporate side of the pro-wrestling business:

"I formed some incredible relationships with people there. Because truthfully, the roster and a lot of the management is not the problem. The problem stems from the top which everybody knows," Bennett said. "It was also really cool to be in a company of that magnitude to see how a company like that works. To see the corporate side of wrestling because I never really got to see that before. It prepared me, it made me better in front of a camera, it taught me things that I could only learn there as far as being a TV wrestler." (From 9:55 - 10:56)

Mike Bennett recently faced Darby Allin for the TNT Championship on AEW Rampage this year. While he was unsuccessful, it remains to be seen whether he will make another attempt in the near future.

