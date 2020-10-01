AEW star Miro, formerly known as WWE Superstar Rusev, announced on his Twitter account that he has registered to vote in the upcoming US elections.

The 2020 US Presidential Election is just around the corner. The current President, Donald Trump, and Democratic Party nominee, Joe Biden, will be the respective candidates from their parties on Nov. 3, 2020.

Notably, this is the first time that Miro will vote in a US election since the Bulgarian-native just attained his American citizenship last year on Sept. 27, 2019.

Miro makes AEW debut

Along with several WWE Superstars and employees, WWE released Miro on Apr. 15, 2020, as a part of the company's budget cut amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Following his release from the company, Miro became a professional streamer on Twitch where he live-streamed his gameplay of video games and also revealed that he was done as a professional wrestler.

However, Miro shocked the wrestling world when he made an appearance on the Sept. 9 episode of AEW Dynamite. In his debut, Kip Sabian announced that he would be the best man in him and Penelope Ford's upcoming wedding.

The Best Man-made his in-ring debut for AEW on the Sept. 23 episode where he teamed up with Sabian to take on the team of Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. Although he won the match, Miro's debut was reportedly considered a 'disaster' backstage.