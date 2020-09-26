Miro's AEW debut termed 'as a disaster' by people backstage in the company

Miro, formerly known as Rusev from his time in the WWE, made his in-ring debut for AEW on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Miro teamed up with Kip Sabian for a tag team match against Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss, and while the former WWE Superstar picked up the win, the match itself has received a fair share of criticism for its sloppy nature.

Bryan Alvarez revealed on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Live that many people backstage in AEW also felt that Miro's debut match was a disaster.

Here's what Alvarez revealed on the Wrestling Observer Live:

"I heard the term 'it was a disaster' from people in AEW." H/t WrestleTalk

The reason why Miro's AEW debut has been criticized

In addition to the match's sloppiness, which included several spots that could have been executed better, the belief is that AEW could have made Miro's AEW debut felt a lot more special.

The opinion is that a dominant singles win for Miro in his first match would have been more impactful than a tag team victory. The Best Man of AEW used the Accolade, now known as 'Game Over', on Sonny Kiss to get the win for his team.

However, as stated earlier, the match had many messy spots that didn't go down too well with the viewers.

Bryan Alvarez also revealed that Miro legitimately hurt himself during the match in one of the spots.

The jury is still out about Miro's AEW stint, but the initial signs haven't looked all that promising. Miro was surprisingly paired up with Kip Sabian in his first Dynamite appearance a couple of weeks ago. Many fans and pundits thought that the former WWE United States Champion should have been booked as a destroyer from the get-go.

The promotion has chosen to focus on Miro's Twitch connection with Sabian, and we've already seen a Call of Duty WarZone reference on Dynamite.

Chris Jericho recently revealed that AEW plans on pushing Miro under the 'Best Man' gimmick, wherein the former WWE Superstar is perceived to be the best in whatever he does.

There's still a long way to go for Miro, and the fans would hope that AEW has better booking decisions in store for the 34-year-old star.