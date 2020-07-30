'I'm not a wrestler anymore' - Rusev reveals new full-time profession 

Rusev's Twitch streams are always newsworthy, and the former WWE Superstar, as always, didn't disappoint during his latest session. However, Machka's statements may not go down well with that section of the fanbase who want to see him return to the ring.

While interacting with the fans during a Q&A session on Twitch, Rusev was asked whether he would return to wrestling. He was also asked about the possibility of making a WWE comeback. In response, Rusev said the following:

"I'm done. I'm done, man. I'm just enjoying my Twitch. I'm a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator."

"I'm not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favorite streamer?"

Rusev was also asked whether he'd spoken to Vince McMahon following his WWE release. The former United States Champion said that he'd only texted the WWE Boss and that they had a pleasant conversation.

"I texted Vince, I haven't talked to him. I texted him, it was a nice conversation." H/t Fightful

What has Rusev been up to following his WWE release?

Hi, Miro here. Also known as Handsome Miro. I have launched my own YouTube channel!



Subscribe Now: https://t.co/6Rw11OTLOx pic.twitter.com/Fsq9uUbdpJ — Miro (@ToBeMiro) May 25, 2020

WWE released Rusev in April, and while his non-compete clause came to an end on July 18th, the Bulgarian Brute is yet to return to the squared circle.

Rusev, who now goes by the name Miro, has invested his time and energy towards building up his Twitch and YouTube channels. Rusev regularly streams on Twitch, which includes engaging Q&A sessions and him playing many popular video games while also interacting with the fans.

Advertisement

Rusev also uploads clips of his Twitch streams on YouTube, and they usually feature his thoughts about the wrestling business and other aspects of life. He also reveals previously untold stories about his experiences of working with many Superstars, the most recent of them being his thoughts about Matt and Jeff Hardy.

Rusev does seem like he is done with wrestling for now as he intends on being a professional Twitch streamer and a content creator on YouTube. If you have tuned in to Rusev's streams, it's clear as day that he is enjoying himself in the newfound role. Many recently released WWE Superstars have signed up with other companies, but Rusev seems satisfied with the new direction in his career.

Is the 34-year-old Superstar really done with wrestling? What do you guys think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.