Rusev reveals Jeff Hardy's instant reaction to scary in-ring spot

Former WWE Superstar Rusev recently revealed that he is done with pro-wrestling and is making a huge shift in his career. He announced that he is going to turn towards full-time streaming on Twitch and wishes to see his future in video-gaming.

Most recently, Rusev discussed his honest opinion on the Hardy Boyz and recalled a certain match in which he thought he had injured Jeff Hardy. He then revealed the details of everything that unfolded inside the ring on that day.

Hi, Miro here. Also known as Handsome Miro. I have launched my own YouTube channel!



Subscribe Now: https://t.co/6Rw11OTLOx pic.twitter.com/Fsq9uUbdpJ — Miro (@ToBeMiro) May 25, 2020

Rusev on working with Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy in WWE

Rusev revealed that he worked alongside Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in the live events during the European tour. Talking about Matt Hardy, he said:

"I love Matt Hardy. I got the opportunity to work with him in Europe in live events. I love Matt Hardy. I thought I killed him twice, but he is a tough guy."

Telling a story you DON'T want to miss today.



JOIN now: https://t.co/LpksrVZZJM pic.twitter.com/lT7gkBY2Vb — Miro (@ToBeMiro) July 29, 2020

He then went on to talk about Jeff Hardy and said that sharing the ring with him was an honor. He then went on to talk about being a safe worker and how he wants his opponents to warn him if they are injured.

"I got to work with Jeff Hardy in Europe for a full tour. I got to tag with Jeff. Like these guys are legends. They are literally living legends. They grew up here. It was such an honor, man. You know it's working with Jeff, and he is Jeff freaking Hardy. Wow, I get to work Europe with Jeff Hardy, it's fantastic.

"I take pride in myself for being a good worker, stiff when I need to be, and very light when I want to be. And it is Jeff Hardy, so I am very careful. I am very, very careful. And you know I do a high-kick, a big round kick and you know it's not a secret. I always tell people, 'Hey! put your hand up.'"

Advertisement

Rusev further revealed what happened in that match and how he was sitting, worried about jeff Hardy. The latter's response certainly took Rusev by surprise, but he was left in awe of one-half of Hardy Boyz.

"So we are in Europe, and I always say put your hand up because I don't want to be responsible. I am pretty safe, but I don't want to be responsible. Better safe than sorry. And Jeff is like 'Oh yeah man, yeah no problem.'"

"And then comes the match. You have just hit someone right in the head. So you either gotta be really freaking good, or you want to tell them to protect themselves. So I am really f***ing good, but I tell my opponent to protect himself. So there he comes, the sequence starts, and there is a high kick. Bam! And Jeff, I told him to put his hands up, but he is Jeff Hardy. You know he is immortal. So he does this with his hands (Rusev puts both his hands behind his back instead). Straight-down! My kick, I got him, man, I got him really good right on the head, and I went down to cover because you know he tumbled. And I thought okay, I will cover and one. two.. three...he barely kicks out. On three, he barely kicks out, and I just sit there trying to figure out if he is alive, he is okay, if he is concussed, is he gonna keep going? But once again, he is Jeff Hardy, and nothing stops Jeff Hardy. So yeah, we kept going on with the match."

Rusev was one of the several Superstars released by WWE earlier this year. Earlier this month, he informed his fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Rusev now appears to be recovering well and is now focusing entirely on the live-streaming of his games.