"Everybody should have a second gig and a third gig"- Miro teases non-wrestling career direction after AEW

Current AEW star Miro has commented on his ambitions of getting into Hollywood in an interview with Renee Paquette.

Before AEW, the star was signed to WWE under the ring name Rusev. During his tenure in the company, he won the United States Championship in 2014. He was released in 2020 owing to the budget cuts due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Later that same year, he went on to make his debut for Tony Khan's promotion.

On The Sessions with Renée Paquette, Miro revealed that he had auditioned a number of times for Hollywood. He also stated that he goes to acting school every week.

“I get auditions every now and again. They liked me and they wanted to book me for this New York show for a CBS pilot. Like yeah, it was my first one. I’ve never done this before. I had an audition, and boom, they called me. I was really excited and it was a great experience. I got to live in Brooklyn for two weeks. I got to experience New York, which was great for me because I used to hate New York. I just had another audition this morning. It was really cool. It was for a western movie. I still do my acting school. I go there every week with Lesly Kahn. I think everybody should do that. Everybody should have a second and a third gig.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Miro states his ambition of being the world champion in AEW

Miro has held the AEW TNT Championship once. However, he has his eyes set on the a bigger prize.

During the same interview, he highlighted that he is second to none in the promotion and is eventually going to be world champion.

"I wanna be world champion, of course. That's my number one goal, always going to be. (...) In the beginning I said that the world title that he has, that Jon has, has no weight, but now he's putting weight behind it. (...) Eventually it's gonna happen. I have three more years or what not and I know it's gonna happen. I know I'm just as good as everybody else that's been champion. I'm bigger, stronger, faster, better looking."

It is only fair to think that the star is committed to winning the gold. He recently stated that he has no plans to work in WWE anytime soon.

