"Eventually it's gonna happen" - Former WWE Superstar sets his sights on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

Miro has laid down his plan to be AEW World Champion, saying a clash between himself and Jon Moxley is an eventuality.

The Redeemer is no stranger to having gold around his waist, having lifted the United States Championship thrice in WWE and the TNT title once in AEW so far. Yet despite being a part of the promotion since 2020, he has yet to earn a shot at the AEW World title.

He did come close, wrestling as a stand-in for Moxley in the World Title Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear last year. Unfortunately, Miro was reportedly working with an injury at the time and went on hiatus immediately afterward to recover.

The Bulgarian Brute remains hopeful for his future, however. He laid out his plans for the company's top title while speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette:

"I wanna be world champion, of course. That's my number one goal, always going to be. (...) In the beginning I said that the world title that he has, that Jon has, has no weight, but now he's putting weight behind it. (...) Eventually it's gonna happen. I have three more years or whatnot and I know it's gonna happen. I know I'm just as good as everybody else that's been champion. I'm bigger, stronger, faster, better looking." (42:53-43:23)

Miro last fought when he challenged for the All-Atlantic Championship at Forbidden Door. During the match, Malakai Black spat black mist in the Redeemer's eyes, spelling a temporary end to his pursuit of gold.

There have been rumors surrounding Miro's happiness in AEW

As soon as the world of wrestling was made aware of Triple H's new leadership within WWE, a number of wrestling fans speculated that former WWE Superstars would want to make the switch back from their current employers.

One of those names happened to be Miro, who had been notoriously misused while with WWE, getting organically over only to be handed cold storylines which often saw the Bulgarian as the butt of the joke.

Having not been featured as often as some fans would like in AEW lately, there have been rumblings on social media that the star is unhappy.

Adam @adammahogany @ToBeMiro Are you still in AEW? Seems you had it better in WWE @ToBeMiro Are you still in AEW? Seems you had it better in WWE

Miro poured fuel on the fire when he himself liked the above tweet that questioned his status with AEW and suggested he would be better off in WWE. He has, however, since explained why he has no plans to work in WWE anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Would you like to see Miro vs. Jon Moxley? Who would you like to see win? Let us know down below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell