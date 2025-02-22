AEW star MJF advised to make huge career transition

AEW star MJF has had runs as a babyface and a heel in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Despite that, The Salt of the Earth has maintained his character's heelish personality in both turns. However, The Hurt Syndicate's MVP believes MJF can also be a great manager.

The former AEW World Champion is one of the best talkers in the business, and MJF's ability to cut promos has made him a top star. While Friedman's career is just beginning, MVP recently shared his advice on what MJF could do once he hangs up his boots.

In a recent appearance on the Huge Pop! podcast, MVP claimed MJF could do wonders for a young star and get him over as his mouthpiece.

"A guy like MJF, later in his career, he’d be magnificent at it if he got to a point where he said, ‘I’m ready to transition from being a wrestler to a mouthpiece to get someone else over.’ His career is in its infancy. That’s something you couldn’t even talk about for another 20-25 years. There are lots of guys that could do it, but there are a number of factors the preclude them from doing it.” [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

Booker T on MJF's current run in AEW

The fans have had mixed reactions to MJF's current run in AEW. They claim The Wolf of Wrestling has become stale and has lost his charm. In a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T. claimed that MJF's becoming stale is a good thing, as he got what he wanted in terms of his contract from Tony Khan.

“And honestly, for the people that is saying that MJF is getting stale, they may be right. They may be right 100%, but it’s a good stale, from my perspective. Because MJF is a guy that’s — I’m sure, because he had that little bidding war thing for a bit. He made sure when contract time came up, Tony Khan was gonna make sure he took care of. So I’m sure he got taken care of as far as contract goes on," said Booker. [H/T - Ewrestlingnews.com]

The fans will have to wait and see if MJF wins a championship in All Elite Wrestling later this year.

