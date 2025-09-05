AEW star MJF fires shots at Ronda Rousey after she makes unexpected comments against Alexa Bliss

Former AEW World Champion MJF took a major jab at Ronda Rousey recently. The latter made some ill comments about WWE star Alexa Bliss. Ronda left WWE in 2023 and wrestled a couple of matches in ROH the same year. She hasn't been associated with pro wrestling for the past two years. However, she caught the attention of many during her most recent interview.
Back in the day, she faced Alexa Bliss multiple times in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. The Five Feet of Fury was already a champion in 2018, and the two had great matches. She was still fitting in with WWE and the crowd. Rousey recently expressed her resentment towards her past booking and said that WWE put her in the ring with Alexa Bliss due to the latter's high merchandise sales.
AEW star MJF then took to X and defended Alexa. He exclaimed that the top stars in the business often collaborate.
"It’s almost like pro wrestling much like any professional sport functions as a business. F***ing crazy," he wrote.
Take a look at the uncensored tweet here.
Ronda Rousey also takes a shot at the Bloodline
Roman Reigns and his faction were one of the majorly featured on SmackDown during and after the pandemic era. However, other talents received comparatively less TV time.
While speaking on the Lapsed Fan, the Baddest Woman on Planet said that Vince McMahon cared little about the rest of the roster over the Bloodline.
"It shows that it's like, "Oh, we're going to spend some time on it and run this and f**k everybody else... and that's why they were doing the same rehashed s**t over and over and over again because that was just like what Vince came up with the night before," Ronda Rousey said.
It will be interesting to see what will be next if anyone from WWE addresses Ronda Rousey's comments.