"F**k everybody else" - WWE prioritized The Bloodline over other talents, says major name

The Bloodline has been WWE's most successful IP in recent years and has elevated the company to new heights. Former Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently expressed that management only focused on the Samoan faction during her time in the promotion.

Ronda Rousey had a difficult time in the Stamford-based promotion, and she recorded her struggles throughout her run with the company in her memoir following her departure from WWE. She claimed that management wasn't as collaborative as she expected while working for the company.

In an interview with The Lapsed Fan, the former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion addressed how she struggled to collaborate with management backstage. She stated that the regime in charge mostly cared about The Bloodline, as it was spearheaded by Paul Heyman. Moreover, they were only open to collaborating with the faction when it came to ideas and pitches, and put their attention on the act instead of focusing on other superstars on the roster.

"They were like only spending a little bit of time on The Bloodline because [Paul] Heyman was the head of all that, and he was like the Vince whisperer of being able to get s**t through, and it shows. It shows that it's like, "Oh, we're going to spend some time on it and run this and f**k everybody else... and that's why they were doing the same rehashed s**t over and over and over again because that was just like what Vince came up with the night before," Rousey said. (From 19:41 to 2012)

WWE gave special treatment to stars from The Bloodline and Logan Paul, according to Ronda Rousey

A lot of planning is involved in storylines and matches in a promotion like the WWE. Some stories are planned months in advance, while others take place in a matter of weeks.

In an interview with Cageside Seats, the former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that superstars like Logan Paul or stars from The Bloodline got special attention, as they were able to practice their parts in advance. Meanwhile, stars like herself or any other division got things handed to them on the day of the show.

"The Bloodline is able to plan things out a year ahead of time, and they won’t even talk to me until I get to the arena. About anything... proved in my first match that if you give me the time, the resources and preparation, I can put together an amazing match. And I feel like they’re really doing that with Logan Paul and allowing him to rehearse and put these things together and have all these different resources, producers to bring him to his highest potential," Rousey said.

It'll be interesting to see if Ronda Rousey ever decides to return for another run.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit The Lapsed Fan and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

