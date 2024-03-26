Ronda Rousey reveals what The Bloodline were handed but women weren't allowed

Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has opened up about opportunities given to The Bloodline and Logan Paul but not to female stars in the promotion.

In an interview with Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, The Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed that The Bloodline was allowed to plan things for a year in advance, but nobody would communicate with her until she arrived at the arena.

Rousey noted that United States Champion Logan Paul seems to be allowed time to rehearse as well.

"The Bloodline is able to plan things out a year ahead of time, and they won’t even talk to me until I get to the arena. About anything," Rousey said. "I proved in my first match that if you give me the time, the resources and preparation, I can put together an amazing match. And I feel like they’re really doing that with Logan Paul and allowing him to rehearse and put these things together and have all these different resources, producers to bring him to his highest potential. And it got to the point where the girls [weren’t] gonna get any of that," she said. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

Expand Tweet

Ronda Rousey lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. It was Rousey's final bout with the promotion, but she did compete with Marina Shafir in a couple of tag team matches last year. She and Shafir defeated Athena and Billie Starkz in Ring of Honor last November.

Former WWE manager predicts Ronda Rousey will eventually return

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Ronda Rousey will eventually return to WWE.

Rousey seemingly has no interest in returning to the promotion, but things can change. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show ahead of SummerSlam 2023, Mantell predicted that Rousey would return to WWE despite her frustrations.

"I think she'll come back in a year or two. She'll get itchy, and that'll be it." [From 26:34 to 26:40]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Ronda Rousey won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2022 and is a three-time Women's Champion. She also captured the Women's Tag Team Championship once with Shayna Baszler. Only time will tell if the veteran ever decides to return to WWE down the line.