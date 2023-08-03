Ronda Rousey could return to WWE for another stint after she leaves the company following contract expiry, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently stated that Ronda Rousey could return to WWE for another stint after her current contract with the promotion expires.

Rumors of The Baddest Woman on the Planet leaving the global juggernaut after her current deal concludes have been swirling on social media. Amid this, Rousey is embroiled in a high-profile feud with her best friend-turned-rival, Shayna Baszler.

The two are set to have an MMA Rules match at SummerSlam 2023 on Saturday. On Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell predicted that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler would have a stellar match on August 5.

The wrestling legend added that though the former NXT Women's Champion could emerge victorious, he's unsure how WWE would book the finish.

"I think they both will have a banger because they both have something to prove. Now this kinda explains Ronda being a little outspoken in the last month or so, saying she didn't like this or she didn't like that. But I think Shayna Baszler is gonna take this, and I don't know how are they gonna finish this up. But that's why they got creative. They spend a week thinking, and I'm spending like 35 seconds. So it's up to them how they wanna wrap it up," said Dutch Mantell. [23:05 - 23:51]

Dutch Mantell added that even if Ronda Rousey exited the company once her deal expired, she would return for another stint down the line.

"I think she'll come back in a year or two. She'll get itchy, and that'll be it." [26:34 - 26:40]

Jim Cornette is not a fan of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's WWE feud

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager lambasted Baszler and Rousey's feud. Cornette stated that the rivalry's heel-babyface dynamic was unclear as both performers acted like heels on TV.

"So we know what's happening here because Ronda's managed to let everybody in the world know that she wants to get the f**k outta there. She's given them a date she's finishing up, and by God, she's done." Jim continued, "I'm still trying to figure out who's the babyface and who's the heel because Shayna just jumped Ronda from behind out of nowhere and beat the total sh*t out of her like a heel would. I don't know what the f**k's going on with these people. But we know Shayna is gonna win because Ronda is leaving, right?"

The finish to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's match at SummerSlam 2023 would give fans a clear picture of what lies ahead for the former in WWE.

