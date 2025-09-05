Ronda Rousey suddenly takes shots against Alexa Bliss; says she will never return to WWE

Ronda Rousey has taken shots at Alexa Bliss and the fact that she had to face her in WWE. She was not happy with the decision.

Speaking to The Last Fan, Ronda Rousey spoke up about Alexa Bliss and how the star faced her as one of her first opponents when she was a part of WWE. She did not appreciate the reasoning for their feud and said that the fact that WWE had her fighting Bliss was because Alexa had the most merchandise sales at the time. Feuds are often based on this, with stars with merchandise sales getting big pushes as fans want to see them more.

However, Ronda Rousey disagreed with this decision within WWE and made her displeasure clear, taking shots at Bliss and the decision-making process as well. She has also spoken about never returning to WWE.

"The fact that they had me fighting Alexa Bliss at all was f***ing ridiculous, and you want to know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? Because she had the most merch sales at the time! Like, what the f**k? That’s your decision-making process?"

Even other than Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey has not had good things to say about WWE

Most of the time, Ronda Rousey has not been happy with her time in WWE. She has spoken up about it repeatedly, and talked about the travel schedule, and her being unhappy with how it turned the most "fun thing" into something that she did not really enjoy.

Now, the star has spoken up about whether she will ever return to WWE again, and said that she does not plan to return, and that it is in her rearview mirror.

"Pretty much, I’d say so. I got into WWE because I wanted to be able to wrestle with my girls, you know, the Four Horsewomen and be able to wrestle with my friends. And they kind of dangled that carrot for my whole run and never let it happen. And then the second run, they kept dangling it. And then by the end, I was like, I’m f***ing leaving unless I can wrestle with Shayna [Baszler]. And that’s how I was able to do it at all. And now nobody even works there anymore."

The star has said goodbye to wrestling now and is focused on what's next.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More