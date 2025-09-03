Unfortunate news for Ronda Rousey fans

There has been some unfortunate news for fans of former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey today. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has not competed in a WWE match since her loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023.In an interview with The Lapsed Fan, Ronda Rousey discussed a potential return to professional wrestling. Rousey suggested that her time in wrestling was behind her and opened up about some of the struggles she had during her time in WWE.“Pretty much, I’d say so. I got into WWE because I wanted to be able to wrestle with my girls, you know, the Four Horsewomen and be able to wrestle with my friends. And they kind of dangled that carrot for my whole run and never let it happen. And then the second run, they kept dangling it. And then by the end, I was like, I’m f***ing leaving unless I can wrestle with Shayna [Baszler]. And that’s how I was able to do it at all. And now nobody even works there anymore,&quot; she said. [H/T: Wrestle Purists]Rousey teamed up with Marina Shafir to defeat Athena and Billie Starkz at a Ring of Honor taping in November 2023 in her final match.Marina Shafir praises former WWE star Ronda RouseyAEW star Marina Shafir recently praised Ronda Rousey and revealed that the UFC legend is still very competitive.Speaking with Chris Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Shafir noted that Rousey remained competitive and was her best friend. The veteran added that Rousey was an inspiration to her and always got the job done.&quot;She was and is still so competitive. Just her big picture mentality was her driving force. And you knew about it and you could feel it as soon as she walked into the room. It was the most inspiring. It was just cool. Like I could call her my best friend. That was it. She didn't give a s*it. She just got the job done,&quot; said Shafir.Jazzy ._knowlage @jazzy2652LINK@WrestleOps @TheLapsedFan Ronda Rousey says she’s “pretty much” done with pro wrestling. 👊Only time will tell if Ronda Rousey ever decides to return to the world of professional wrestling.