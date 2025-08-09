AEW Star MJF Involved in Shocking Attack

MJF is known to turn eyeballs with his actions in AEW. He did just that by getting involved in a shocking attack as their television programming came to an end.At the recent Ring of Honor episode taped in Cleveland following AEW Dynamite, Mistico grabbed a microphone to address the audience. Just then, he was attacked by a masked man, revealing himself to be the new CMLL Light Heavyweight Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the same man he had been feuding with for months now.The Salt of the Earth revealed that he had warned Mistico not to come to his country. Moreover, he reminded him that he now owned Mexico, owing to his recent CMLL title win. MJF ended his statement by saying that if Mistico wanted a chance at his championship, he would need to put everything on the line.I warned you, you not come into my country ever again ...I own the United States of America and now I own Mexico. I am your World Champion and if you ever wanted a shot at this belt, you better be ready to put everything on the line.&quot;MJF's association with The Hurt Syndicate did not end because of a former WWE ChampionAmidst his heated feud with Mistico, MJF has been dealing with his own problems. Following weeks of being a self-centered individual, his faction, The Hurt Syndicate, had enough of his antics. Over the last few weeks, he received the thumbs down from all three members, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and most recently, MVP on last week's Dynamite.This led to rumors that MVP wanted MJF out of the faction, amidst speculations of backstage heat, issues, and refusing to put over talent. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was not the Franchise Playa but another Hurt Syndicate member who requested that Maxwell Jacob Friedman be removed from the stable.With The Salt of the Earth on his own now, yet having a guaranteed AEW World title shot in his hands, it will be interesting to see his journey moving forward.