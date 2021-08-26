AEW star MJF makes a bold claim ahead of All Out

AEW star and leader of The Pinnacle, MJF, recently made a bold claim to retire his opponent ahead of his match against Chris Jericho at All Out.

Taking to Twitter, The Salt of the Earth intended to be Chris Jericho's final opponent of his pro wrestling career.

"I’m going to be Chris Jericho’s last match," MJF said.

I’m going to be Chris Jericho’s last match. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 26, 2021

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho came out in the ring to address his recent disappointing loss against MJF. The Demo god immediately called out MJF and challenged him to another match at All Out.

On top of that, Chris Jericho laid out an interesting stipulation, stating that he will retire from the in-ring competition if he loses the match. The conditions of the match were too alluring for MJF to turn down.

Mr Friedman gladly accepted the challenge and vowed to be the final nail in Chris Jericho's coffin.

Despite fans witnessing a never-ending rivalry between Chris Jericho and MJF throughout the summer, this week's segment sold pretty well to fans in attendance.

AEW Star Chris Jericho had a tough outing against MJF and The Pinnacle throughout the summer

Chris Jericho has achieved everything there is to offer in the wrestling business!

The upcoming All Out pay-per-view will finally put an end to the long-running feud between Chris Jericho and MJF. Both men have been embroiled in an extremely heated rivalry that saw The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle go to war multiple times.

From the Blood and Guts match to the Stadium Stampede, both teams scored an equal share of victories against each other. However, the 'Five Labors of Jericho' storyline intrigued everyone. Chris Jericho overcame Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Nick Gage, and Juventud Guerrera to earn an opportunity to face AEW star MJF.

Congrats To @IAmJericho And @The_MJF! Chris, You Made Our Business Better For Everyone Tonight, And You Made Me Proud! This Is What The Great Ones Do! WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 19, 2021

The Salt of the Earth easily defeated Le Champion, which many thought would be the final chapter of their rivalry until this week. It is worth noting that MJF has defeated Chris Jericho twice in AEW.

The numbers game favors The Pinnacle leader heading into his mega match at All Out, but Chris Jericho will leave no stone unturned to finally get the last laugh.

Regardless of what happens, AEW must be credited for producing a compelling storyline that lasted for months without fans getting tired of it.

Do you think MJF will be Chris Jericho's last opponent in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Vedant Jain