AEW star MJF makes a bold claim after winning world title

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 03, 2025 02:49 GMT
AEW MJF
AEW's MJF is a World Champion

MJF addressed his rivals on social media following a recent world title win. The former AEW World Champion recently wrestled in a big match outside the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Following his achievements in AEW, Maxwell Jacob Friedman added another World Championship win to his list of accolades. MJF challenged Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship at Arena Mexico. At the end of a decent encounter, Max ended up winning the title. This comes after he won the Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas.

MJF is also in the middle of a feud with multiple stars, such as the AEW World Champion Hangman Page (as Maxwell has the world title contract to cash in anytime), Mark Briscoe, and the CMLL star Mistico. A fan on X joked about The Salt of the Earth being in a feud with Briscoe, Mistico, and Hangman, referring to them as chicken farmer, pirate, and cowboy, respectively.

MJF took notice of the fan's reference to his rivals and stated that everyone is jealous of him, apparently:

"I’m salt of the earth. Everyone else is just jealous," he wrote.
MJF called out a former WWE star following major win outside AEW

After winning the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, MJF addressed former WWE star Mistico (fka Sin Cara) in his post-match promo. Max pointed out how Mistico never won the CMLL World Light Heavyweight title in his career, but he did:

"Mistico, what is the difference between me and you besides the fact that I don't wear this stupid mask. It is the simple fact that I did what you were never able to accomplish, I beat Averno for the CMLL World Championship. Mistico, I have proved time and time again that I am the better man, because I am an American man, and an American hero," he said.
Many fans are expecting to see MJF vs Mistico at the Forbidden Door 2025 event this month after their first match a few months back.

Edited by Angana Roy
