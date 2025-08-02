  • home icon
  • AEW
  • MJF sends a message to legendary name after winning major title outside AEW

MJF sends a message to legendary name after winning major title outside AEW

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 02, 2025 11:37 GMT
MJF is now a champion outside of AEW [Image Credits: AEW
MJF is now a champion outside of AEW [Image Credits: AEW's Instagram]

AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman secured championship gold outside of US soil recently. Afterwards, The Wolf of Wrestling sent a message to a legendary luchador with whom he has crossed paths a few times lately - the latter being none other than Mistico.

Ad

MJF stepped into the "Cathedral of Professional Wrestling" this Friday at CMLL Viernes Espectacular to challenge Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship. The outcome of the match saw Friedman pick up the victory and win his first singles title since losing his AEW International Championship last year.

After the bout, MJF delivered a backstage promo once again taking aim at Mistico. He taunted the CMLL legend over having achieved a goal the lucha veteran had supposedly been unable to - win the World Light Heavyweight Championship. He also claimed to have proven his in-ring superiority over The Prince of Silver and Gold.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Mistico, what is the difference between me and you besides the fact that I don't wear this stupid mask. It is the simple fact that I did what you were never able to accomplish, I beat Averno for the CMLL World Championship. Mistico, I have proved time and time again that I am the better man, because I am an American man, and an American hero," said Friedman.
Ad
Ad

MJF did lock horns with Mistico at AEW Grand Slam Mexico this past June, although the bout ended in a disqualification win for the masked star after Friedman hit his opponent with a blatant low-blow. He proceeded to take off and steal Mistico's mask afterwards, and attacked him once again later that month at MLW Summer Of The Beasts.

Although the erstwhile Sin Cara tried to foil MJF's attempt at winning the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas, The Salt of the Earth did end up stealing the victory and earning a guaranteed World Title shot.

Ad

MJF set to face an AEW fan-favorite next week

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been antagonizing Mark Briscoe for a couple of weeks now, disrespectfully invoking the name of The Sussex County Chicken's departed brother, Jay Briscoe, to belittle him.

However, this past Wednesday on Dynamite, MJF was told by AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page that if the self-proclaimed "generational talent" wanted a title shot without cashing in his contract, he would have to battle Mark Briscoe one-on-one.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Friedman attacked Briscoe later on the show, although The Cowboy came out to make the save, allowing the former ROH World Champion to recover and fight MJF off. A singles bout between the two has been scheduled for the upcoming Dynamite. It remains to be seen whether Friedman will be able to survive Briscoe, considering his shaky standing with The Hurt Syndicate at present.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit the original source.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications