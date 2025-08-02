MJF sends a message to legendary name after winning major title outside AEW

AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman secured championship gold outside of US soil recently. Afterwards, The Wolf of Wrestling sent a message to a legendary luchador with whom he has crossed paths a few times lately - the latter being none other than Mistico.MJF stepped into the &quot;Cathedral of Professional Wrestling&quot; this Friday at CMLL Viernes Espectacular to challenge Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship. The outcome of the match saw Friedman pick up the victory and win his first singles title since losing his AEW International Championship last year.After the bout, MJF delivered a backstage promo once again taking aim at Mistico. He taunted the CMLL legend over having achieved a goal the lucha veteran had supposedly been unable to - win the World Light Heavyweight Championship. He also claimed to have proven his in-ring superiority over The Prince of Silver and Gold.&quot;Mistico, what is the difference between me and you besides the fact that I don't wear this stupid mask. It is the simple fact that I did what you were never able to accomplish, I beat Averno for the CMLL World Championship. Mistico, I have proved time and time again that I am the better man, because I am an American man, and an American hero,&quot; said Friedman.MJF did lock horns with Mistico at AEW Grand Slam Mexico this past June, although the bout ended in a disqualification win for the masked star after Friedman hit his opponent with a blatant low-blow. He proceeded to take off and steal Mistico's mask afterwards, and attacked him once again later that month at MLW Summer Of The Beasts.Although the erstwhile Sin Cara tried to foil MJF's attempt at winning the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas, The Salt of the Earth did end up stealing the victory and earning a guaranteed World Title shot.MJF set to face an AEW fan-favorite next weekMaxwell Jacob Friedman has been antagonizing Mark Briscoe for a couple of weeks now, disrespectfully invoking the name of The Sussex County Chicken's departed brother, Jay Briscoe, to belittle him. However, this past Wednesday on Dynamite, MJF was told by AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page that if the self-proclaimed &quot;generational talent&quot; wanted a title shot without cashing in his contract, he would have to battle Mark Briscoe one-on-one.Friedman attacked Briscoe later on the show, although The Cowboy came out to make the save, allowing the former ROH World Champion to recover and fight MJF off. A singles bout between the two has been scheduled for the upcoming Dynamite. It remains to be seen whether Friedman will be able to survive Briscoe, considering his shaky standing with The Hurt Syndicate at present.If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and credit the original source.