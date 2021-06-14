AEW star MJF mocks WWE legend on Twitter

AEW star, and leader of the Pinnacle, MJF recently mocked WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on Twitter.

Not long ago, Booker T shared a throwback picture of himself and a young Sammy Guevara on his Twitter account. The tweet was in response to Sammy Guevara's outstanding performance at the Double or Nothing event earlier this month.

However, MJF had a completely hilarious take on the picture. Friedman reposted Booker T's tweet and in the caption, he wrote:

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! https://t.co/KKsHdPtuvs — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) June 13, 2021

MJF's response comes as disrespect to the WWE legend. He also took a subtle dig at Sammy Guevara due to his association with his rival group, the Inner Circle.

It remains to be seen if the Spanish God will reply to his tweet.

AEW star MJF could face Chris Jericho in a singles match soon

The never-ending feud?

After defeating the Pinnacle at Double or Nothing, fans thought the heated rivalry between the Inner Circle and the MJF-led stable had finally concluded.

However, on the following Dynamite episode, Chris Jericho stated that their feud with the Pinnacle is far from over. Much to everyone's surprise, there won't be another traditional tag-team contest this time around.

Every member of the Inner Circle laid down challenges of their own, except for Sammy Guevara.

AEW has also booked an MMA Rules Cage Fight between Jack Hager and Wardlow for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite. This may be a one-off filler match to maintain the audience's interest in the storyline.

It is becoming clear that the company is heading towards Chris Jericho vs. MJF somewhere down the line. The storyline will slowly shift towards the battle of the two leaders of their respective factions.

A singles bout with a legend like Chris Jericho will elevate MJF's status as the top guy in AEW. The company can book this match for the All Out pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place on September 5th.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, fans will see more build-up to the feud.

