AEW Star MJF's mother comments on her son's engagement

News of AEW's biggest heel MJF getting engaged to his longtime partner Naomi has garnered an interesting comment from his mother on social media.

The Salt of the Earth has always portrayed a villainous persona on-screen, being one of the few stars who does not break kayfabe off-programs as well. Fans were surprised to see him announce his engagement this week, leading to a barrage of reactions on social media.

The Long Island native's mother, however, had a different reaction than expected. It seems apparent that maintaining kayfabe runs in the family, as Nina Friedman also posted a rather threatening message on Twitter.

"Its About Fuc#n time you are in the news for doing something decent!! If you ever break up….we are staying with Naomi!!!"

The interactions on Twitter also prompted a hilarious message from MJF himself. Addressing his female fans, the AEW Star stated that he was still open to other romantic ventures.

As of now, MJF has not responded to his mother's tweet. It remains to be seen whether he will give a befitting response to the message soon.

The AEW Star's mother has elicited a varied response for her tweet

While MJF certainly has a large fanbase, it seems like his mother's tweet has gained her quite a few fans herself.

The Long Island native's mother's tweet had the Twitter community reacting hilariously, praising her for her "coolness."

Furthermore, many fans congratulated her on the occasion of her son's engagement.

While Nina Friedman has been interacting with fans, her son recently had a verbal spat with WWE Star Sheamus the same night he was engaged. It remains unclear whether the interaction was in humor or not.

With the wedding date not yet being announced, fans will have to stay tuned to see when Maxwell Jacob Friedman does get hitched.

What do you think of the AEW star's mother's Twitter post? Sound off in the comments below!

