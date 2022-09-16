"Poor girl. I am sure your parents tried to warn her about you! - Twitter erupts with mixed reactions to AEW star MJF's engagement to longtime girlfriend Naomi 

AEW Star MJF made his return to the promotion at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4th. He announced on Instagram today that he and Naomi Rosenblum are now engaged. The news spread like wildfire on social media as wrestling fans shared their thoughts on the news.
Both Friedman and his fiance Naomi shared posts of their engagement on their respective Instagram accounts.
While MJF coupled his post with the caption, "Hbd to my fiancé or whatever", the latter put out writing which was more romantic. Here is what she wrote:
"I said yes :)…and yes, I forced him to smile for pics (after he told me im the luckiest girl in the world)."
The Salt on Earth even announced their engagement on Twitter by sharing a post made by Sportskeeda Wrestling. In this one, he sarcastically urged the ladies on his timeline not to lose hope and keep trying on him.
"Ladies panicking on my TL don’t worry. Just cuz there’s a goalie doesn’t mean you can’t score. Strive for greatness. #Saltoftheearth," he wrote.
His post on Twitter garnered reactions from the wrestling universe. Here are the best ones:
MJF recently disclosed the name of his new stable on AEW
On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the AEW Star introduced his new stable called "The Firm."
The faction is managed by Stokely Hathaway and also consists of Ethan Page, The Gunn Club (Austin and Colten Gunn), Lee Moriarty, and W. Morrissey.
MJF also professed that the group is the first ever "stable on retainer." It is to be noted that his stablemates helped him to win the Casino Battle Royal at All Out after he entered the match as a masked joker.
MJF is seemingly eyeing the World Championship as he showed up after the match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley on the same day. It remains to be seen how he will be booked moving forward.
