"The only thing I care about" - AEW star MJF says he is not interested in a WWE WrestleMania match; discloses his real goals in pro wrestling

Cody Rhodes left AEW for a triumphant WWE return at WrestleMania earlier this year, but that doesn't mean MJF will follow the same path.

The Salt of the Earth has long touted the 'bidding war of 2024,' when his contract will be up, and promotions will allegedly battle to secure his services for themselves. He continues to tease a potential move to WWE, mocking those who have made the journey inversely, such as Jon Moxley and CM Punk.

But as he explained during an interview with Notsam Wrestling, the only thing that will sway his decision is the money. Not even a WrestleMania debut like Cody's will change that for MJF.

"No... The only thing I care about at this point at 26 years of age is where will I make the most amount of money?... I think if AEW is willing to pay me enough to put the company on my back and build it up so that one day we have a hundred thousand people at an event I don't see what the difference is," MJF said.

He continued to explain that he prefers WWE's Nick Khan over AEW President Tony Khan. However, he admitted that he has yet to work for the former, so the opinion could change.

"That's all I care about, jolly old Saint Nick [Khan] knows that. The other Khan [Tony] knows that. I call him the other Khan because I like Nick a little bit more. It could be because I have not worked with them yet but he just seems like a great guy," added MJF. (46:50-47:50)

Check out the full interview below:

Several others reportedly want a move to WWE from AEW

Speculation has been rife in AEW as of late, especially since it emerged that WWE had made approaches to contracted talent in the Jacksonville promotion. The likes of FTR, Swerve Strickland, and Malakai Black have all been named as examples.

Following his very public fallout with Sammy Guevara and subsequently alleged altercation, Andrade El Idolo was speculated as one name attempting to get fired.

There was further discussion on the matter, with Dave Meltzer reporting that at least three, including El Idolo, want to leave.

“There’s a few people, not that many. There’s three that want to leave and there are different stories and Andrade is one of them.”

Departures and arrivals are commonplace in sports. With AEW positioned as WWE's top rival, several moves have already been made.

The likes of Jon Moxley, Adam Cole, Keith Lee, Paige, and Bryan Danielson rank among those who switched to All Elite Wrestling from WWE. While Cody Rhodes was the first major example going in the opposite direction, perhaps MJF could be soon.

