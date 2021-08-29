Top AEW star sends a chilling message to Chris Jericho

AEW star and leader of The Pinnacle, MJF, has vowed to retire Chris Jericho at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 5th.

The company's official Twitter handle recently shared a post regarding Chris Jericho's Fozzy band tour in Chicago before the All Out event. In response, MJF stated that he would permanently send the Former AEW World Champion to his band after defeating him:

"Can’t wait to send Jericho on his fozzy tour permanently," Maxwell Jacob Friedman wrote.

Can’t wait to send Jericho on his fozzy tour permanently. https://t.co/xiKnQSkSbe — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) August 28, 2021

Chris Jericho has been the lead singer of his popular Fozzy band since its inception in 1999. The band has released multiple music albums over the years. Moreover, he uses the ''Judas" song released on Fozzy's Judas album in 2017, for his entrance.

The band will be in Joilet and Belvidere on September 3rd and 4th for their live shows.

The FINAL FIGHT between @IAmJericho and @The_MJF happens at #AEWAllOut - Sunday, Sept. 5 LIVE on Pay-Per-View! If Jericho loses, he will never wrestle in #AEW again! Order #AEWAllOut, available on all major providers, @BleacherReport, and @FiteTV (Internationally) pic.twitter.com/wRFHmVv3M2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 28, 2021

Following his duties, Chris Jericho will face the leader of Pinnacle in what could be the last match of his wrestling career at All Out. The Demo god has put his career on the line to convince his arch-rival MJF to wrestle another match with him.

The Salt of the Earth currently holds two victories over him in AEW. Given his impressive record, fans shouldn't be surprised if he ends up defeating and possibly ending the career of the former WWE superstar at All Out.

Chris Jericho and MJF will have a sit-down interview next week on AEW Dynamite

Both men have been involved in a heated feud throughout 2021!

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, emanating from Chicago, will feature some exciting sit-down interviews. Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross will interview the two superstars separately on the show.

Both men could also come face-to-face to build hype before the highly-anticipated bout. Given the high stakes of their match, fans can expect multiple appearances during the match between Le Champion and MJF at All Out.

It remains to be seen if this will eventually be the last time we will see Chris Jericho in a wrestling ring or not.

Do you think MJF will end the wrestling career of Chris Jericho at All Out pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments section below.

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Vedant Jain