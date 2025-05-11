  • home icon
  • AEW star MJF takes a huge shot at Becky Lynch's rival: "Seems like a horrible person" 

By Enzo Curabo
Modified May 11, 2025 00:47 GMT
MJF and Becky Lynch are former world champions in their respective companies [Photo: AEW and WWE Official Website]
MJF recently responded to Becky Lynch's claims about her rival. He even fired some shots at the individual in question, calling them a horrible person.

The Man recently talked about working with the former AEW World Champion on Happy Gilmore 2 during her interview with Variety. Lynch claimed that she would beat Friedman in a promo battle. The Irishwoman added that after getting to know him, she believed he would agree with her opinion of Lyra Valkyria.

On X, MJF responded to Becky Lynch's comments and agreed with how she felt about Valkyria. He wrote how the Women's Intercontinental Champion seemed like a "horrible person." Friedman then highlighted how he enjoyed spending time with Lynch on set.

also-read-trending Trending

The Wolf of Wrestling also responded to a recent bold claim Lynch made about him. Friedman believed that in a promo battle, he could still beat her.

"Agree with Becks fully on Lyra, she seems like a horrible person and clearly a gross poor. Enjoyed my time with “the man” on set. A very nice girl and an upstanding citizen. However….. not too sure about her thoughts on a potential promo battle 😉 #BetterthanYou," Friedman wrote.
Lynch and Valkyria started feuding after WrestleMania 41. The two even locked horns for the Women's Intercontinental Title at Backlash 2025.

An MJF reference was seen before WWE Backlash

The Salt of the Earth was cheekily referenced right before WWE Backlash began tonight. On the countdown show, a sign comparing the AEW star to Logan Paul was spotted. The fan claimed The Maverick was a poor man's version of Friedman.

"LOGAN PAUL IS THE POOR MAN's MJF," the fan-made placard read.

You can check out a photograph of the sign below.

The Wolf of Wrestling and Logan Paul have not often been brought up in similar conversations, but it seems after today, the comparisons may begin. It is unclear how Paul feels about this.

Who do you think is better between Paul and Friedman inside the ring? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

