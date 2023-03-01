AEW star MJF takes massive digs at 4-time WWE World Champion, calls him "racist" and "abuser"

MJF is a polarizing figure in the world of professional wrestling. Known for his sharp tongue and arrogance, the AEW World Champion never shies away from controversy. This was evident in his recent Twitter exchange with a fan who compared his character to that of former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio.

Alberto Del Rio has faced numerous allegations of domestic violence from multiple partners, including fellow wrestler Saraya. He was also arrested on sexual assault and kidnapping charges in 2020, although those charges were later dropped due to a missing witness. Despite these controversies, Del Rio has continued to work in wrestling and is currently signed with AAA.

To promote his world title match against Bryan Danielson at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view, MJF shared a workout video. A Twitter user posted a meme that compared him and Del Rio, both of whom are known for their suits and scarves. The AEW World Champion used the opportunity to take a swipe at the former WWE Superstar and his controversies.

"Except I’m not a racist. An abuser. A bad promo. A poser. A b*tch. And a drug addict. And an over rated wrestler," MJF tweeted.

Wrestling veteran picks AEW's MJF over Roman Reigns as the best heel of 2022

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently chose MJF as the "Most Evil Heel of the Year" over Roman Reigns in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Vince Russo stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo that while he is a fan of Reigns, he believes his character is one-dimensional, whereas MJF has more range to showcase.

"And Roman, bro, I'm a huge fan of Roman Reigns, but he really is one-dimensional. There's not too much range there. MJF has range," said Vince Russo. [18:31 - 18:45]

Both wrestlers are known for carrying their respective promotions on their shoulders, with MJF holding the AEW World Championship and Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It's clear that both have made a significant impact in the world of professional wrestling.

