Top AEW star sends a six-word message teasing dethroning Jon Moxley ahead of Tuesday Night Dynamite

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently sent a threatening message to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

The Salt of the Earth made his All Elite Wrestling return in the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, winning the multi-man contest as the 'joker.' He appeared later in the night following CM Punk's world title triumph, making his intentions clear of going after the gold.

However, Punk was stripped of the AEW World Championship due to his now-infamous tirade in the post-All Out scrum. Moxley eventually regained the title on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, and MJF has looked to target him ever since.

All Elite Wrestling's Twitter account recently shared a post stating that Jon Moxley will return to his hometown as a three-time AEW World Champion for the special Tuesday Night Dynamite on October 18. MJF noticed the tweet and teased that The Purveyor of Violence might not be champion anymore by then.

"Might not be champ by then," tweeted MJF.

Dutch Mantell thinks Jon Moxley is the perfect star to lead AEW in the aftermath of recent controversies

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell was of the opinion that Jon Moxley demands respect from his peers due to his time in the pro wrestling business.

"The guys will listen to him, they’ll listen to Bryan [Danielson] too, but [Jon] Moxley he’s got a little sense about him, and he’s knocked around the business a little bit so they’ve got a little respect for him and I think he legitimately—hell he might be a tough guy legitimately I don’t know I’ve never heard that," said Mantell.

The WWE veteran further added that Moxley can be a locker room leader in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"But he can tell the younger guys, and they need an older guy, an experienced guy to tell them to knock their c**p off and do what they’re told."

It will be interesting to see if The Salt of the Earth does dethrone AEW World Champion Jon Moxley before the end of the year.

