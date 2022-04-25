AEW star MJF says WWE legend would not leave him "alone" at recent event

AEW star MJF recently sent out a tweet aimed at Trish Stratus, saying the WWE Hall of Famer annoyed him during his recent trip to the UK.

Several stars, including The Salt of the Earth and the former WWE Women's Champion, appeared at For The Love Of Wrestling, the largest wrestling convention in Europe. The star-studded event emanated from Liverpool, England, on April 23-24, where performers interacted with fans and the media.

Taking to Twitter, the former Pinnacle leader recently revealed that he was finally back in the USA from the convention. He further added that Trish Stratus wouldn't leave him alone during the trip, terming her "annoying."

"So glad to be back at home in the states. @trishstratuscom would not leave me alone. So Annoying," tweeted MJF.

A clip from the event recently went viral on Twitter, where the AEW star was spotted throwing away a fan's Wardlow action figure, who asked him for an autograph. For those unaware, The Salt of the Earth is currently involved in a heated and personal feud with his former Pinnacle stablemate in All Elite Wrestling.

MJF has a big challenge for Wardlow on AEW Dynamite

Last week, MJF recruited Andrade Family Office's The Butcher to decimate Wardlow in one-on-one action. However, the plan backfired as Mr. Mayhem overcame the challenge with relative ease.

Later in the show, The Pinnacle leader revealed that he had hand-picked Lance Archer as Wardlow's opponent for this week's episode. The bout is easily one of the most anticipated ones from the Wednesday night show as Archer and Wardlow are two of the most physically intimidating performers in AEW.

Considering Mr. Mayhem's feud with MJF is gradually becoming the most intriguing one in Tony Khan's promotion right now, it's safe to assume he could even overcome this week's challenge.

Do you see Maxwell Jacob Friedman interfering in Wardlow and Lance Archer's match in some form on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

