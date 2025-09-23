AEW star MVP addresses wild Tony Khan rumor

The current AEW star, MVP, opened up about an interesting rumor regarding the company's President, Tony Khan. The rumor has been talked about a lot all over social media.A rumor recently came out that said that WWE uses a wild nickname for Tony Khan backstage. It was reported that the Stamford-based promotion uses the &quot;Snowman&quot; nickname in order to talk about the AEW President. Meanwhile, MVP has shot down the wild rumor.During his recent appearance on TMZ's Inside the Ring podcast, MVP made it clear that he has never called Tony &quot;Snowman,&quot; and hasn't heard that nickname. MVP also joked that the renowned rapper, 'Jeezy The Snowman,' is the only Snowman he knows:“Not us. I don’t know where that came from, I don’t know who put that out there. The only snowman I know is Jeezy. That’s not anything I’ve ever called him or I haven’t heard that,” MVP said. [H/T Fightful]MVP has talked to Tony Khan about his retirement plansWhile MVP has the managerial role in the Hurt Syndicate, he has also wrestled a couple of matches in AEW. The 51-year-old recently opened up about his potential in-ring retirement plans in All Elite Wrestling.Speaking with Yahoo Sports, MVP detailed his retirement angle and also disclosed that he talked to Tony Khan about the same:“I’ve talked to Tony Khan about this, and he’s a great guy to work for, and I enjoy the relationship that I’ve developed with him. I told him that I’m not retired yet, but at some point I would like to have a feud with someone that I can have the good old-fashioned ‘if I lose, I’ll retire’ angle, so I can go out on my back and give some young, deserving and willing talent the opportunity to say, ‘I retired MVP,’&quot; MVP said.Only time will tell who will be the one to retire MVP in All Elite Wrestling when he wrestles his final match.