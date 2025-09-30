AEW star MVP confirms real-life confrontation at a bar: "They f*cked off"

The current AEW star MVP opened up on a real-life bar confrontation involving some WWE stars as well. The veteran detailed the entire scenario and disclosed how it ended.Recently, Grayson Waller disclosed how he once got into a heated confrontation with some guys at a bar, but the AEW star, MVP, as well as Shayna Baszler and Josh Barnett had his back. Meanwhile, MVP confirmed the story told by Waller.Speaking on his Marking Out podcast, MVP revealed that some fans at a bar were being obnoxious to women before Grayson Waller intervened and got into a confrontation with them. MVP also revealed that he, Shayna, and Josh Barnett had Grayson's back:&quot;It was just a situation where we’re at the bar and we’re in our space. We’re all comfortable, we’re chilling, and these dudes are being d*ckheads. I think Grayson said that once me, Josh (Barnett), and Shayna (Baszler) walked up, he just went and sat down. To be in a situation like that, I can think of a lot of guys that I’d much rather have Shayna Baszler on my side than some of those guys.&quot;MVP further recalled how the confrontation ended:&quot;I remember that moment, we were just looking out for one of us. These guys were wrong, they were out of hand. They didn’t turn into anything, they f*cked off because they knew they were in deep water.” (H/T WrestlePurists)MVP recently made his AEW in-ring returnAfter his last televised match in AEW back in January, MVP made his in-ring return in the company at the recent All Out pay-per-view. The former WWE star teamed with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate to take on Ricochet and Gates of Agony in a trios match.MVP ended up taking the pin, as the Hurt Syndicate failed to secure the win. Fans will have to wait and see if MVP returns to in-ring competition again.