Grayson Waller reveals three surprising names who had his back for a bar fight

Popular WWE star Grayson Waller recently revealed three surprising names who had his back during a confrontation at a bar. Waller is currently aligned with The New Day on WWE RAW.

Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, the Australian star revealed that he got into an altercation at a bar with a drunk guy who was hitting on female NXT stars and wouldn't leave them alone. He shared that Josh Barnett and former WWE stars Shayna Baszler and MVP got involved and had his back during the altercation.

“Shayna Baszler, she’s like, ‘Is everything all good here?’ She’s talking to me. MVP walks up next. I’m feeling pretty good. Then, Josh Barnett. I’ve never met Josh Barnett, but I know of him. I know he’s a bada**. He steps up next and goes, ‘Is everything alright here, guys?’ I sat down. I sat down at the bar, and I just looked at the guy like, ‘Hey, I’m good,’ like Shayna Baszler, MVP, Josh Barnett have my back," said Waller. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

WWE elected not to renew Shayna Baszler's and MVP's contracts when they expired. MVP is currently aligned with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley in All Elite Wrestling, and the group is known as The Hurt Syndicate.

Vince Russo criticizes Grayson Waller's alliance with The New Day on WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Grayson Waller aligning with The New Day on RAW.

Waller used to be in a tag team with Austin Theory known as A-Town Down Under, and the duo captured the WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania XL. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo suggested that Grayson Waller forming a bond with The New Day was terrible television.

"I'd love to know who in that room thinks this Grayson Waller New Day thing is working, to commit to this every single week. This is dog c**p, man. This ain't working. I don't know why you thought it would work in the first place. They've got nothing in common. It's not an easy transition. I don't know who came up with this, but you're putting it on week after week, and it sucks, bro. It's not good. It's not working. Nobody cares." Russo said.

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Grayson Waller on RAW.

