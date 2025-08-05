“This Ain’t Working” - Vince Russo Says New WWE RAW Alliance is “Dog C**p” (Exclusive)

With WWE SummerSlam now in the history books, the latest episode of Monday Night RAW helped build things for the future. The show featured numerous segments that hinted at new storylines that build upon seeds sown in the past, with one new alliance being highlighted.

Ever since losing the WWE World Tag Team Titles, The New Day have been in mourning and have been flanked by Grayson Waller. The Aussie Icon recently announced that he split away from the injured Austin Theory and has been trying to get in the good books of the legendary tag team.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo was talking on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he called out this alliance. He said that the partnership between these three isn't working as neither of them have anything in common.

"I'd love to know who in that room thinks this Grayson Waller New Day thing is working, to commit to this every single week. This is dog c**p, man. This ain't working. I don't know why you thought it would work in the first place. They've got nothing in common. It's not an easy transition. I don't know who came up with this, but you're putting it on week after week, and it sucks, bro. It's not good. It's not working. Nobody cares." Russo said. [19:00 onwards]

Grayson Waller took on Penta on this week's episode of WWE RAW. The New Day came out to the ringside to support the Aussie Icon, but it wasn't enough as it was the Luchador who emerged victorious at the end. It remains to be seen whether this becomes a rivalry in the following weeks, or if it was just a one-off match.

