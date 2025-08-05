New Day Attacked for Disrespecting Former AEW Champion

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 05, 2025 01:37 GMT
New Day
New Day are former Tag Team Champions (source: WWE's YouTube channel)

New Day disrespected a former AEW champion tonight on RAW. They were assaulted for their actions.

The New Day has been on a roll ever since they turned heel a few months ago. They ended up capturing the World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, they lost the title a few weeks later to Judgment Day. Since then, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been mourning the loss of the titles.

In recent weeks, Grayson Waller approached them and tried to align with the former Tag Team Champions. Tonight on RAW, Kofi and Xavier were still mourning the loss of their tag titles when Waller approached them. Seeing them in mourning, he went to Adam Pearce, who was talking to Penta, and tried to get them a tag title rematch, but was denied. Instead, Adam Pearce booked Waller in a match with Penta.

During this match, New Day came out to the ringside area and joined the commentary team. After Penta won the match, Kofi and Xavier entered the ring to check on Waller. Woods was mocking Penta using the latter's signature taunt. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion attacked both Woods and Kofi and sent them both out of the ring.

It looks like Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have accepted Grayson Waller as their protégé.

